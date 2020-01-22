Ecoline Windows is happy to be a part of the COR program, an occupational health and safety program designation

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Ecoline Windows is proud to announce that it has received a Certificate of Recognition from the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

Ecoline Windows specializes in the replacement of windows, doors, and patio or garden doors for the residential market and works directly with homeowners.

Serving across Canada, Ecoline Windows has locations in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Vancouver, and Ottawa.

During the cold winter months, Ecoline recommends booking installations for Spring now and paying later.

Ecoline offers all common styles of windows as well as triple-pane windows on all models. Windows and doors are manufactured in Ontario, Canada.

To learn more, visit https://www.ecolinewindows.ca/

About Ecoline Windows

Ecoline Windows specializes in replacement windows, doors, and patio doors for the residential market and works directly with homeowners. Ecoline Windows' windows and doors are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and are assembled specifically for the prairie climate. The company offers all common styles of windows and does not offer aluminum, wood, or fiberglass windows. All Ecoline's windows meet NAFS 11 program standards and have achieved high performance.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecolinewindows.ca/

Contact:

Arkadi Lykovsky

inquiries@ecolinewindows.ca

SOURCE: Ecoline Windows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573830/Ecoline-Windows-Receives-Certificate-of-Recognition-from-the-Saskatchewan-Workers-Compensation-Board