Cormac Jonas Joins Partnerize as Head of Partnerships - Americas

Industry Veteran to Drive Growth for Partnerize's Global Ecosystem of 400,000+ Agencies and Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 /Partnerize, the leading provider of partnership automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Cormac Jonas has joined the company as Head of Partnerships - Americas. In this new role, Jonas will lead efforts to build the Partnerize partner ecosystem and foster more business growth for agencies, publishers, affiliates, influencers, and technology companies. Partnerize, which recently announced a $50 million fundraising round, enables an ecosystem of more than 400,000 partners to connect with its 300+ leading brand clients to drive sales and growth.

Cormac joins Partnerize with a wealth of partnership industry experience and a proven track record of building business through powerful strategic initiatives. Most recently, Cormac was Vice President of Global Savings Group, where he grew the company's media alliances, revenue, and team across the U.S.

"I am so pleased to have Cormac join our team," said Anshu Khurana, SVP and Global Head of Partnerships for Partnerize. "We foster strong business outcomes for agencies, brands, and partners. Cormac has the knowledge and results-orientation we need to build on our successes in the region."

Prior to GSG, Cormac spent more than four years at RetailMeNot, where he led successful efforts to grow the company in the Travel and CPG verticals. Prior to RetailMeNot, he was Director of Business Development for the Zeta sales and lead-generation platform. With established relationships throughout the industry, Cormac will continue to build preference for Partnerize among agencies and all types of partners.

"I've worked with Partnerize and its great technology for most of a decade," said Jonas. "I've seen how its automation technology, real-time insights, and AI drive growth for agencies, partners and brands, and I look forward to helping everyone drive better results with this great platform."

Cormac will be based in the company's New York office.

