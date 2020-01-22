BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV increased by 7.2% in December, outperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which returned +6.8%.

It was a strong end to the year for the mining sector on the back of improved equity market sentiment, as well as rising mined commodity prices. Concerns around trade tensions eased as the US and China agreed terms for a trade deal. Meanwhile, there was early evidence of an improvement in the global economic growth outlook with, for example, China's manufacturing PMI coming in at 51.5, indicating expansion. Mined commodity prices were up almost across the board, with copper, gold and iron ore prices up by 5.2%, 4.0% and 4.5% respectively. (Figures in USD)

Stock selection within the diversified sub-sector benefited relative performance. However, stock selection in the gold sector provided the most significant drag on relative performance.

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating close to record free cash flow, whilst balance sheets are in strong shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through 2020. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.

