Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of a comprehensive portfolio of financial data analytics solutions for the banking and financial services industry.

The 'Banking and Financial Services Industry' is increasingly being challenged by the influx of complex, unstructured datasets. To effectively analyze data and drive value-based decisions, banking service providers are looking at leveraging innovative financial data analytics solutions. Quantzig's financial analytics solutions can guide you throughout the journey- right from addressing the institutional challenges of integrating analytics into the decision-making approach to developing a business strategy that helps drive measurable transformations in the banking and financial services industry.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of financial data analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering banking and financial services companies with advanced financial services analytics that include:

Risk and Compliance Analytics Solutions for the Banking and Financial Services Industry

With the rise in online fraud and increasing threats in the digitally inclined world, companies must equip themselves with advanced risk and compliance analytics solutions to sustain a leading edge. We deliver high-quality operational risk and compliance analytics solutions to help you achieve regulatory standards for governance and risk compliance.

To stay competitive in today's highly regulated insurance market, businesses must have access to actionable data-driven insights and predictive models that drive decisions. Drawing on our deep subject matter and analytics expertise, we work with banking and insurance services providers to find opportunities that deliver profitable growth while protecting and optimizing processes.

As banking and financial companies face increasing pressure to stay profitable, financial services analytics becomes a crucial success factor to drive growth. Through our portfolio of advanced financial data analytics solutions, we help banks gain accurate insights into their transaction data sets to predict future outcomes with greater accuracy.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

