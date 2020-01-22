The global fixed-base operators market is poised to grow by USD 8.87 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growth in the global airport infrastructure and increased use of aircraft ground handling systems are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The number of operational aircrafts and congestion in airports is increasing due to a significant rise in the number of air travelers. The number of air travelers around the globe is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3%-4% during the forecast period. This is driving the need to modernize and upgrade airport infrastructure to facilitate the increased movement of aircraft. For instance, an investment of more than USD 36 billion was made in 2018 to construct the new Istanbul airport. This airport is said to have the capacity to handle up to 150 million passengers by the end of the forecast period. Such developments in the aviation industry are propelling the demand for fixed-base operators (FBOs) to streamline various operations such as aircraft maintenance, fueling, parking, and hangaring. Thus, the growth in the global airport infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Fixed-base Operators Market Companies:

BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Flight support and Aftermarket service. The company provides premium and full-service flight support to operators and owners of private and business aircraft worldwide.

dnata

dnata is headquartered in UAE and offers products through the following business units: International airport operations, Travel services, UAE airport operations, Catering services, and Other services. The company offers arrival services, departure services, pilot and crew services, and airport services.

Jetex

Jetex is headquartered in UAE and operates under various business segments, namely Trip planning, Fuel service, Experience, and Hondajet. The company offers a wide range of FBO services such as fueling, planning, private plane charters, and other ground handling services.

Swissport International

Swissport International is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Group handling, Cargo services, Fueling service, Execution aviation, Aircraft maintenance, GSE and ULD management, and Aviation security. The company offers services such as personalized service delivery 24/7, passenger and crew assistance, and more.

TAG Aviation

TAG Aviation is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Charter services, Aircraft management, Maintenance services, and FBO handling service. The company offers passenger services and pilot and crew services.

Fixed-base Operators Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

PAGH

CAGH

Fixed-base Operators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

