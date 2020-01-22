Dan Orfin Announces Scholarship Initiative

The Daniel Orfin Scholarship Program will be open to students in the U.S. and Canada

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Daniel Orfin is pleased to announce his new, upcoming scholarship initiative. The Dan Orfin Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships in total, valued at $500, $1,200, and $2,500. Students based in the U.S. and Canada are eligible to apply.

Daniel P. Orfin founded Orfin & Associates, an insurance and retirement planning company, in 2000. His goal is to help his clients eliminate as much confusion as possible when planning their financial future. As such, he created his scholarship initiative to help students fund their education.

Applicants must submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter or class schedule in order to be eligible for this opportunity. Applicants will also be asked to write and submit a 500-word essay that summarizes their program and reason for choosing to study it, as well as their views on saving for retirement. Applicants are highly encouraged to outline why one should begin saving and planning for the future as early as possible.

Applicants with the most compelling essays will be awarded with the scholarship funds, with $2,500 for first place, $1,200 for second place, and $500 for third place.

The Dan Orfin Scholarship Program is set to launch at the beginning of February and is expected to run for roughly three months.

Stay tuned for an upcoming launch announcement, or bookmark the scholarship website for further updates: https://www.danorfinscholarship.com/

About Dan Orfin

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Daniel Patrick Orfin learned the value of hard work at a young age. He worked through his adolescence before attending Western Michigan University to study Production Operation Management. After earning his degree, he worked with General Motors. He was fueled by the desire to start his own business and help those in his community. In 2000, he founded Orfin & Associates to help his clients protect their assets and life needs. Dan Orfin is an approved member of the Better Business Bureau, the National Ethics Society, and the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors. Orfin & Associates strives to help clients eliminate as much confusion as possible in planning their financial future by keeping things simple and using a safe first approach.

For more information, please visit https://www.danorfin.com/

Contact:

Dan Orfin

apply@danorfinscholarship.com

