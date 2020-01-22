HighKey Agency: How Luke Lintz Utilizes Leadership Daily, While Owning 3 Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Luke Lintz started his first corporation before he was legally allowed to sign the papers and be a co-founder of a business. At the age of 16 Luke started HighKey Co, a futuristic technology company. Like any great story very few believed in the concept and his efforts to take this company from a name to a sustainable business. Luke's business partner was actually his eldest brother, Jordan Lintz. Together they had unique marketing strategies on social media that incorporated comedic and school videos while placing their HighKey products in every single video. From this unique content they received a tremendous amount of hate across social media. Even at a young age Luke was able to conceptualize that hate was actually a good thing as it means that you are creating controversy and allows your message to spread faster. Luke says "To make an impact on a community you have to inflict a strong emotion," and over the years, that is exactly what Luke did.

Today, Luke is a co-owner, along with his eldest brother Jordan Lintz, of HighKey Holdings Inc; A company that owns large equity positions in HighKey Technology, HighKey Agency, and HighKey Clout. Luke is in the business of social media real estate. He is buying, selling, holding and flipping online real estate on a daily basis amongst all of their companies.

Luke understands the importance of outsourcing tasks and understands the even greater importance of outsourcing tasks to the right people. Over the past two years, he has worked relentlessly at building a team of employees, contractors and overseas freelancers.

When he wasn't spending time looking for the best talent he was in his office creating and documenting all of his processes, so that new people that entered the company would have a seamless transition.

Luke says, "Managing as a whole is one of the toughest jobs I have ever done. It's exhausting, it drains your energy, you have to deal with less skilled individuals, and worst of all, when anything goes wrong, you have to take the blame"

Luke knows that it's time to look for a new employee by a key indicator in the employees mindset. Luke explains, "When I first hire someone, they are gracious and say that I am doing them a favor by having them work and be a part of the team. When an employee's mindset switches to believing that they are doing me and the company a favor by coming into work everyday, that is the time for them to go!"

Employees are the infrastructure to any business. Luke believes that a business is only as good as the people inside of it. When scaling a business you need to take into account, all the systems in place, updating the systems, the managers of each department, responsibilities of everyone inside of the team and so much more. There are too many moving parts within a scaling business for there to be anything less than greatness expected of the employees.

Management skills can be defined as certain attributes or abilities that a manager and leader should possess in order to fulfill specific tasks in an organization.

Planning Skills: Managers must be able to forecast due dates, and then need to plan those respective dates not only for themselves but also for everyone a part of their team. Organizational Skills: As a manager there are so many components that are out of their control on a daily basis, so organization is one way to keep as many things in their control as possible. A good manager will know how to organize practically everything not only for themselves but for their team. Communication skills: A manager's job is to communicate tasks, problems, goals and achievements to everyone a part of their team. When communication is not a core skill of a manager, there will inevitably be tasks that fall through the cracks. Delegation: A good manager needs to understand what tasks they need to complete and what tasks need to be delegated. Furthermore the manager must now be the team member that is most qualified and responsible for the task at hand. Problem Solving: A good manager needs to have innate problem solving skills. There are endless amounts of problems that are thrown at managers throughout a day's work and a manager cannot succumb to the pressure. Motivation: A manager does not only need to be motivated but they need to be able to motivate the ones around them. With so many problems on a daily basis it is so easy to start seeing things with a negative lens. Decision Making: A good manager makes decisions quickly and changes their mind slowly. There are two many tasks, meetings and conversations that need a decision to be waiting around on a decision or waiting on someone else to make a decision.

Having a positive workplace environment that motivates team members to improve their skill sets at work and their personal development at home is something that Luke takes into extreme account.

Luke puts out a book bounty on his team reading a personal development book once a month. He also encourages his team members to workout on a daily basis and to meditate either first thing at work or at some point throughout the day.

To conclude, Luke believes that some people are born to be more adapt leaders. Sure you can train different aspects of what it takes to be a good leader, but there are so many components that a lot of it comes from natural instinct of what to do in specific situations, like taking the blame when a problem wasn't entirely your fault because you know it's better for the team; like giving the recognition and glory of a big win to someone other than yourself.

