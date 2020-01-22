Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) - North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced that HEMPZ Body Moisturizer is now available for sale on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com. The North American Cannabis Holdings eCommerce site product line is growing with new products being added regularly. The USMJ.com brand name recognition is growing bolstered by the brand recognition of the products available on the site like HEMPZ.

The USMJ eCommerce site was launched last year and after refining and adjusting the site through an initial pilot phase, the company is now adding new products regularly to become a major brand recognized online retail site for CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essentials. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or an electronic check.

Today the company is featuring HEMPZ:

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer



FEATURES:

Enriched with 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil

Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, 100% Vegan, THC-Free

BENEFITS:

Miracle Oil Blend - Signature blend of essential oils effectively nourish skin helping to hydrate, repair and restore skin's moisture barrier leaving skin soft, smooth, supple and nourished

Pineapple Extract - helps to condition, soften and invigorate skin

Honey Melon Extract - a natural antioxidant with Vitamin A and E properties help hydrate and nourish skin

Jojoba Seed Oil - natural anti-inflammatory properties help to provide even skin tone while keeping skin hydrated, nourished and conditioned

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

