The "Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also called drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Europe unmanned aerial vehicle market accounted for $2,637.2 million in 2019 and will grow at 9.9% annually over 2020-2026.
Highlighted with 58 tables and 48 figures, this 215-page report Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 Hardware
3.3 Software
3.4 Service
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Frame
4.1 Market Overview by Frame
4.2 Fixed Wing Drones
4.3 Rotary Blade Drones
4.4 Nano Drones
4.5 Hybrid Drones
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by MTOW
5.1 Market Overview by MTOW
5.2 600 Kg
5.3 150-600 Kg
5.4 25-150 Kg
5.5 25 Kg
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Remotely Operated
6.3 Semi-Autonomous
6.4 Fully-Autonomous
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Range
7.1 Market Overview by Range
7.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)
7.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)
7.4 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)
8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Class
8.1 Market Overview by Class
8.2 Small UAVs
8.3 Strategic Tactical UAVs
8.4 Special-purpose UAVs
9 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User
9.1 Market Overview by End User
9.2 Consumer
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Military
9.5 Government
10 European Market 2019-2026 by Country
10.1 Overview of European Market
10.2 Germany
10.3 UK
10.4 France
10.5 Russia
10.6 Italy
10.7 Rest of European Market
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles:
- 3D Robotics Inc.
- Aeronautics Ltd.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aeryon Labs
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Agribotix LLC
- Aibotix GmbH
- Airware, Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon
- Ascending Technologies GmbH
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- AutoCopter Corp.
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing
- Challis Heliplane UAV Inc
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)
- CybAero AB
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
- Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
- Delair-Tech
- Delta Drone S.A.
- Denel Dynamics
- Draganfly Innovations
- Dreamhammer, Inc.
- DroneDeploy
- Eagle UAV Services
- EHANG, Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Facebook, Inc.
- Flirtey
- FT SISTEMAS S.A.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Google Inc.
- GoPro, Inc.
- Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft)
- Hobbico, Inc.
- HoneyComb Corporation
- Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- HUVRData, LLC
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kratos Defense Security Solutions, Inc.
- L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
- Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Lockheed Martin
- Marcus UAV Inc
- MMist Inc.
- Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Precision Drone
- PrecisionHawk
- Prox Dynamics AS
- Proxy Technologies Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Schiebel
- senseFly
- Skycatch Inc
- Sky-Futures
- Textron Inc.
- Thales S.A.
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- URSULA Agriculture Ltd
- Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.
- Yuneec International
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
12 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
12.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market
12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alps3o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005706/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900