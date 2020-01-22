The "Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also called drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Europe unmanned aerial vehicle market accounted for $2,637.2 million in 2019 and will grow at 9.9% annually over 2020-2026.

Highlighted with 58 tables and 48 figures, this 215-page report Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Frame

4.1 Market Overview by Frame

4.2 Fixed Wing Drones

4.3 Rotary Blade Drones

4.4 Nano Drones

4.5 Hybrid Drones

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by MTOW

5.1 Market Overview by MTOW

5.2 600 Kg

5.3 150-600 Kg

5.4 25-150 Kg

5.5 25 Kg

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Technology

6.2 Remotely Operated

6.3 Semi-Autonomous

6.4 Fully-Autonomous

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Range

7.1 Market Overview by Range

7.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

7.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

7.4 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Class

8.1 Market Overview by Class

8.2 Small UAVs

8.3 Strategic Tactical UAVs

8.4 Special-purpose UAVs

9 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

9.1 Market Overview by End User

9.2 Consumer

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Military

9.5 Government

10 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.1 Overview of European Market

10.2 Germany

10.3 UK

10.4 France

10.5 Russia

10.6 Italy

10.7 Rest of European Market

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles:

12 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

12.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

