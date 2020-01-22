IOTAS, a PropTech company, adds to its growing roster of well-respected multifamily and technology industry professionals.

Smart Property provider IOTAS has hired James Conrad Johnson, a well-respected multifamily and technology industry veteran to enhance its Internet-of-Things-as-a-Service platform and on-board channel and enterprise partners while still supporting the increasing demands of the Real Estate Industry. A resident experience expert and blockchain innovator, Johnson has joined IOTAS to provide a more secure and robust turn-key solution for apartment communities.

Former Vice President of Resident Experience for RealPage, Johnson directed strategy, product roadmap, engineering, performance and support of all consumer-facing software. He was also the creator and project lead for RealPage's IoT Smart Home initiative. He actively led multiple technology stack teams for software development, including onshore and offshore teams and led business partnerships with Tier 1 partners for hardware integration and business development.

Johnson also brings a wealth of knowledge from the technology sector. As the CMO and Co-Founder of Oaken Innovations, a blockchain technology startup for Smart City initiatives, he was the leader of the first decentralized car lease application (Toyota), first blockchain powered automotive identity and history (Ford), first blockchain powered toll and automotive payments platform (Brisa Group), Co-Contributor to MOBI VID standard, and the first blockchain powered international money remittance application (MoneyGram Ripple). He directed development groups to produce proof of concepts, pilots and new products to enhance technology or realize new market share.

"I'm really excited to build a quality consumer smart home product that also provides value for multifamily property management and property owners," Johnson said of joining IOTAS. "I look forward to being among this highly talented and knowledgeable team."

Johnson will be part of the IOTAS executive leadership team as EVP of Technology and will oversee product strategy and roadmap, engineering, data strategy, security, plus enterprise and channel partnerships, all while continuing to push for user experience innovations that made IOTAS a leader in the PropTech space.

"We're honored to have James join our team to lead our engineering efforts and technology partnerships," says Sce Pike, CEO and Co-Founder of IOTAS. "His experience with data security and blockchain at MoneyGram plus his vast knowledge of the Multi-family industry as the former VP of Engineering at RealPage makes him the ideal leader to forge new partnerships and develop new technologies that will be at the forefront of IoT and Smart Properties. James joining our team further validates IOTAS for the scale and operational fidelity that our partners and customers demand of us."

About IOTAS

IOTAS provides residents with a Smart Home solution that works right when they move-in and gives them the ability to control and monitor entry into their apartment units, cool/heat their home remotely, detect leaks, set routines scenes, control lighting all through the IOTAS app or via voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. For building owners and property managers the IOTAS platform equips them to effectively monitor and streamline intrinsic building operations by automating energy savings and day-to-day operations such as managing vacant units and common areas. IOTAS has been recognized by Fortune, Wired, ABC, NBC, FastCo and more as the new way of building and renovating residential real estate. For more information, visit www.iotashome.com.

