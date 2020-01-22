The "Italy Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tractor market in Italy was worth USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Agriculture is one of Italy's key economic sectors, accounting for around 2.1% of GDP. Italian agriculture is highly diversified, with intensive, mechanized production taking place in the northern regions and the mountainous areas in the south following traditional agricultural practices, accounting for extremely small production. Over the past 3 decades, the agriculture sector in Italy has witnessed decreasing productivity, reducing agriculture land to industrialization and farmers making a shift from agriculture to other professions.

Although the number of farms has decreased dramatically over the last decade (-32%) and smaller farms of less than 10 hectares have almost vanished in favor of larger ones, modern agriculture provides farmers with the same specific business opportunities. The farmers are heavily adopting to modern agriculture practices and mechanization to maintain productivity and yield in lieu of dwindling farm laborers.

In the current phase of mechanization, tractors have become an integral part of farming in Italy. The tractor's power is improved, and it can be equipped with other farming facilities to carry out high-speed wide combine-process of plowing, harrowing, planting and fertilizing, improving work efficiency and saving energy. However, high cost and complex process to get access to capital are hindering the growth of the market.

The market has been segmented based on the:

End applications: Utility, Row crop, Garden type, Orchard type, Rotary tillers, and Implement carriers.

Horse Power: Below 40 HP, 40 HP-100 HP and Above 100 HP

Wheel Type: Two Wheel and Four Wheel

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2015 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing access to subsidies and credits for Farm Machinery in Asia

3.1.2 Push for agriculture mechanization from policy makers

3.1.3 Focus to increase cropping intensity

3.1.4 Dwindling agriculture laborers due to Urbanization

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Diminishing area under agriculture

3.2.2 Increased number of fragmented landholding in Asia

3.2.2 Consolidating farmland under contract farming co-operatives

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing emphasis on Precision farming

3.3.2 Hill Agriculture

3.3.3 Gender friendly tools and Equipment

3.3.4 Crop Specific Package of machines

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.4.3 Degree of Competition

3.4.4 Threat of Substitution

3.4.5 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Types

4.1.1 Utility Tractors

4.1.2 Row crop tractors

4.1.3 Garden Tractor

4.1.4 Orchard Tractor

4.1.4 Rotary Tillers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power

4.2.1 Below 40 HP

4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP

4.2.3 Above 100 HP

4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type

4.3.1 Two Wheel

4.3.2 Four Wheel

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Competition Pattern

5.4.1 Concentration Ratio

5.4.2 Industry Competition

5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AGCO Corp.

6.2 Claas KGaA mbH

6.3 CNH Industrial N.V

6.4 Deere and Company

6.5 Deutz-Fahr

6.6 Escorts Limited

6.7 Kubota Corporation

6.8 Kuhn Group

6.9 Mahindra Mahindra Ltd.

6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

6.11 Yanmar Company Limited

