The German agriculture tractor market was worth USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2024.

German agricultural machinery market is the engine of the global agricultural machinery market and is the hub of the EU agricultural machinery market. Germany accounts for the largest market share of agricultural machinery sales in Europe. Germany is the base of most modern and hi-tech agricultural machinery manufacturing enterprises of the world, such as Claas, John Deere, AGCO, Same Deutz-Fahr, Horsch, etc.

The agriculture tractor market in Germany is matured and the sales have been growing gradually since last decade. Germany is a major exporter to the tractor and the exports have displayed a y-o-y growth of above 10% for the last five years. The tough competition between major players over the years have enhanced the quality and technological edge of the tractors, thus establishing the brand value of German manufactured tractor. Germany is the topmost exporter of agriculture tractors in the world.

The agriculture sector is a political heavyweight with the German government. The agriculture sector receives strong support from the Government and the country is aiming to make agriculture economically and ecologically sustainable. Another aim of the Government is to frame policies and redesign agricultural practices to make it profitable against the current changing climate patterns. Thus, these policies push for further development and adoption of agriculture mechanization. Moreover, the focus to increase agriculture productivity and exports have created a strong base for agriculture equipment and thus tractor market. In addition, emphasis on the moderate development scale and profitability will boost the growth of the tractors market.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2015 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing access to subsidies and credits for Farm Machinery in Asia

3.1.2 Push for agriculture mechanization from policy makers

3.1.3 Focus to increase cropping intensity

3.1.4 Dwindling agriculture laborers due to Urbanization

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Diminishing area under agriculture

3.2.2 Increased number of fragmented landholding in Asia

3.2.2 Consolidating farmland under contract farming co-operatives

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing emphasis on Precision farming

3.3.2 Hill Agriculture

3.3.3 Gender friendly tools and Equipment

3.3.4 Crop Specific Package of machines

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.4.3 Degree of Competition

3.4.4 Threat of Substitution

3.4.5 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Types

4.1.1 Utility Tractors

4.1.2 Row crop tractors

4.1.3 Garden Tractor

4.1.4 Orchard Tractor

4.1.4 Rotary Tillers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power

4.2.1 Below 40 HP

4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP

4.2.3 Above 100 HP

4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type

4.3.1 Two Wheel

4.3.2 Four Wheel

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Competition Pattern

5.4.1 Concentration Ratio

5.4.2 Industry Competition

5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AGCO Corp.

6.2 Claas KGaA mbH

6.3 CNH Industrial N.V

6.4 Deere and Company

6.5 Deutz-Fahr

6.6 Escorts Limited

6.7 Kubota Corporation

6.8 Kuhn Group

6.9 Mahindra Mahindra Ltd.

6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

6.11 Yanmar Company Limited

