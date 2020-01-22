The "U.K. Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture tractor market in the U.K. was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024.

Farming in the U.K. is intensive and highly mechanized, an approach which is appropriate to the existing distribution infrastructure. The Government is also strategizing towards sustainable intensification of the agricultural sector. The agriculture sector has seen more integration with technology over the years and is innovating new approaches to food and farming systems. The country is also pioneering novel approaches to sustainable farming practices. However, the infrastructure to support modern farming is limited in the U.K. Thus, the Government is focused to increase mechanization in farming to produce more with less input and impact on the environment. Tractor, which is the backbone of agri-tech innovation has huge growth potential in the U.K. market.

The agriculture productivity growth in the U.K. has been declining as compared to other major countries in Europe. The decline in productivity has been due to lack of capital to invest in equipment and infrastructure, and lack of technology suitable for small scale farmers. The goal is to better productivity and yields with reduced inputs and environmental impact. Thus to move the agriculture industry forward the Government is pushing for mechanization and adoption of modern techniques like GPS and precision farming.

The U.K. is witnessing a shift of laborers from industrial farms to small farms. Many farm laborers are moving to skilled work offered by small scale organic and agro-ecological holdings. Aspiring new entrants are driven to work in systems which address environmental challenges such as climate change, soil depletion, and biodiversity loss, and prefer the friendlier atmosphere of small farms and market gardens. Thus, the depleting farm laborers have prompted mechanization in large farm holdings, thereby pushing the demand for tractors in the market.

