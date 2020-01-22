

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $207.11 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $165.72 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $227.11 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $809.82 million from $801.87 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $227.11 Mln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q4): $809.82 Mln vs. $801.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.20



