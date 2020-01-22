Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864999 ISIN: US34354P1057 Ticker-Symbol: FWV 
Frankfurt
22.01.20
08:01 Uhr
44,800 Euro
-0,400
-0,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,600
44,000
22.01.
43,800
44,000
22.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWSERVE
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION44,800-0,88 %