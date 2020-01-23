Technavio has been monitoring the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 843.1 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of disposable plasticware. In addition, advances in glassware production technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and good laboratory practices (GLP) mandate laboratories to follow certain guidelines that include cleaning of equipment, glassware, selecting process chemicals, sterility of water, and lab washers. However, following such standard requirements is difficult, capital intensive, time-consuming, and increases the burden on laboratory personnel. To overcome these factors, laboratories are increasing the use of disposable plasticware in their workflow. The adoption of such products eliminates the need for cleaning, validation, and reprocessing. Moreover, disposable plasticware is lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, flexible, and non-breakable. Such benefits offered by disposable plasticware have increased its adoption among end-users, which is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Companies:

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Scientific and Industrial Products Division and Consumer Products Division. The company offers glassware such as beakers, test tubes, bottles, volumetric and round bottom flasks, pipettes, burettes, petri dishes, cylinders, and desiccators.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates its business through segments such as Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences, and All other. The company offers a wide range of laboratory glassware and plasticware under brands such as PYREX, Falcon, and Axygen.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

DWK Life Sciences GmbH offers precision glassware, laboratory consumables, and speciality products under brands, DURAN, WHEATON and KIMBLE through its unified business segment.

Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG operates its business through segments such as Plastics Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers a wide range of laboratory glassware and plasticware under product categories, Glass bottles, Plastic Bottles and Vials, and Glass Vials, Ampoules and Cartridges.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers labware such as ampules, beakers, bottles and caps, flasks, plates, vials, pipettes, burettes, tubes and traps for use in analytical applications, material science, life science and chemistry.

Technavio has segmented the laboratory glassware and plasticware market based on the product, end-users, and region.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Glassware

Plasticware

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Research institutes

Clinical diagnostic centers

Academic institutes

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

