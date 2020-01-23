ECA Marketing, Inc. to Host Virtual Summit on Indexed Universal Life Insurnace

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / ECA Marketing, Inc., an Eden Prairie, Minnesota based insurance wholesaler, is pleased to announce that their virtual summit on Indexed Universal Life Insurance is taking place from February 10th to the 14th, 2020. More information on the summit, "Cracking the IUL Code II Virtual Summit,' can be found at the following link: www.crackingtheiulcodesummit.com.

ECA Marketing, Inc. President Joe Spillman says, "If you had a good year in 2019, but know you can do so much more, our Cracking the IUL Code II Virtual Summit is exactly what you need to set yourself up for the success you deserve in 2020."

Cracking the IUL Code II is an online event that covers a range of topics to help attendees absorb the secrets to making more IUL sales, mastering both the technical aspects of IUL with a method of consistently filling their pipelines with higher target IUL. According to ECA Marketing, Inc., industry experts will get attendees up to speed on the latest in the IUL market, while an MDRT Top of the Table IUL agent will share his proprietary system for building a business that gives all attendees a proven way to attract motivated and responsive prospects for IUL, the right message to aim at ideal client prospects and get them engaged, ?a proprietary planning strategy and approach, time freedom and more.

According to ECA Marketing, Inc., attendees of the virtual summit will discover how to transform uncertainty of where their next case will come from into a lifestyle practice. Spillman says, "We can help you go into 2020 and the new decade with a powerful, proven approach to your IUL marketing. We can help you sleep easy knowing your systems will create predictable revenue for you all year long. Get registered soon, because there are only a thousand seats available for this blockbuster summit."

Throughout the summit, attendees will get a chance to take part in live sessions conducted by industry leaders who have immense experience with Indexed Universal Life Insurance, such as MDRT Top of the Table agents David McKnight and Bryan Setzler, ECA Marketing President Joe Spillman, VP of Life Sales, Jeff Thompson FLMI, AFSI, and Sr. Life Marketing Consultants Shane Vendel CLU, Louie Hillman, Don Tiegs and Andrew Oestreich.

The company is also pleased to announce that every single attendee of the Cracking the IUL Code II Virtual Summit will be entered into a drawing for a brand new Apple iPad, with one entry per attendee for each session they attend in full. The drawing will be held live on Facebook, and interested parties can like ECA Marketing, Inc. on Facebook to stay notified.

ECA Marketing, Inc. is the evolution of a company that started back in 1985. Purchased and re-branded as ECA Marketing in 1997 by Elliott "Hap" Cobb. The company is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization that does business in all 50 states and several US territories. Since 2006, ECA Marketing has produced over $16 Billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium. ECA Marketing's Management currently sits on the Field Advisory Councils of six carriers and is one of the country's largest Independent Marketing Organizations.

Since 2006, ECA Marketing has been a subsidiary of National Financial Partners (NFP). NFP, a leading provider of benefits, insurance and wealth management services, owns over 180 firms in 41 states and Puerto Rico. NFP's corporate focus is Life Insurance and Wealth Transfer, Corporate and Executive Benefits and Financial Planning and Investment Advisory.

Those who wish to learn more about ECA Marketing, Inc. and the various services they provide can find more information on the company's website at the following link: www.ecamarketing.com. ECA Marketing, Inc. also maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share blog posts and communicate with their customers.

For more information about ECA Marketing, Inc., contact the company here:



ECA Marketing, Inc.

Stephanie Dahl

800-356-4189

stephanie@ecamarketing.com

7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200

Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

SOURCE: ECA Marketing, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573911/ECA-Marketing-Inc-to-Host-Virtual-Summit-on-Indexed-Universal-Life-Insurnace