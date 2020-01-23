

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 152.5 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That narrowly beat forecasts for a shortfall of 152.6 billion yen following the 85.2 billion yen deficit in November.



Exports were down 6.3 percent on year, missing expectations for a drop of 4.3 percent following the 7.9 percent slide in the previous month.



Imports sank an annual 4.9 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 3.2 percent after tumbling 15.7 percent a month earlier.



The adjusted trade balance reflected a deficit of 102.5 billion yen.



