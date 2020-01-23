

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group of America and 'Internet of things' solutions firm Aeris have formed Ventic LLC, a new joint venture to develop and operate connected vehicle platform technologies.



The joint venture, 51% owned by Volkswagen and 49% owned by Aeris, will focus on Volkswagen brand vehicles in North America, starting with the launch of the next generation Car-Net in most MY20 vehicles.



'Our connectivity platform expands beyond remote services and vehicle safety and security. This platform has inherent flexibility which enables new business models through third-party integration and is foundational for V2X communications,' said Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Brand, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC.



