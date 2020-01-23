Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Tradegate
22.01.20
21:57 Uhr
484,90 Euro
+7,55
+1,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
481,90
485,75
22.01.
480,70
485,50
07:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC484,90+1,58 %