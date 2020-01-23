

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose in November after falling in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in November, after a 4.8 percent fall in October. In September, industry activity increased 1.9 percent. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise for November.



Among components, construction activity edged up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 1.0 percent in November, following a 4.5 percent decrease in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity grew 1.3 percent in November, after a 5.2 percent decline.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 2.8 percent in November, following a 3.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



