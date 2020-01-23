Media release

Provisional closing figures for 2019:

Mikron increases net sales -EBIT at previous year's level

Biel, January 23, 2020, 7.00 a.m. - According to provisional closing figures, the Mikron Group achieved a further year-on-year increase in net sales in 2019, up slightly from CHF 314.7 million to CHF 327.6 million (+4.1%). While the Mikron Automation business segment continued the encouraging development seen in 2018, the Mikron Machining Solutions segment was unable to offset the very substantial declines in order intake from the automotive industry as of mid-2019. Overall, the Group is expecting EBIT to be at the previous year's level in 2019 too.

The dominant trend facing the Mikron Group in 2019 was a significant fall in demand from the automotive industry from the middle of the year onward. At the same time, though, the Mikron Automation business segment succeeded in leveraging new market opportunities - in the medtech sector in particular. To take future growth in this segment into account, Mikron has decided to expand the Boudry site to include a modern assembly and engineering center.

Order intake

At CHF 288.5 million, the Mikron Group posted a 3.4% increase in order intake compared with 2017. Reporting order intake of CHF 288.5 million (-20.4%) in the 2019 business year, the Mikron Group was, as expected, unable to repeat the record order intake achieved in 2018 (CHF 362.3 million) on the strength of large individual orders. The Mikron Automation business segment accounted for CHF 169.2 million of order intake, and the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment CHF 119.4 million.

Net sales and order backlog

With annual net sales 4.1% higher at CHF 327.6 million, the Mikron Group again witnessed an improvement on the previous year's result (CHF 314.7 million). Mikron Automation lifted sales by 14.2% from CHF 155.2 million in 2018 to CHF 177.2 million in 2019, while the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment recorded a 5.5% decrease from CHF 160.3 million to 151.5 million. At CHF 157.4 million, the Group's year-end order backlog is considerably lower than the record level seen at the close of 2018 (CHF 195.7 million).

Profitability

Based on the provisional figures, Mikron is confirming its previous EBIT expectations for the 2019 financial year and is anticipating a figure on a par with the prior year (2018: EBIT CHF 13.9 million, EBIT margin 4.4%).

Net result

As communicated earlier, the Mikron Group is expecting higher tax expense than in the previous year. On the basis of the provisional closing figures, it is looking to achieve a net result in the neighborhood of CHF 8 million for 2019 (2018: CHF 12.2 million).

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed closing figures for 2019 at the Media and Analyst Conference in Zurich on March 16, 2020.

Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group

2019 2018 +/- CHF million Order intake 288.5 362.3 -20.4% - Machining Solutions 119.4 162.2 -26.4% - Automation 169.2 200.9 -15.8% Net sales 327.6 314.7 +4.1% - Machining Solutions 151.5 160.3 -5.5% - Automation 177.2 155.2 +14.2% Order backlog 157.4 195.7 -19.6% - Machining Solutions 38.1 68.0 -44.0% - Automation 119.4 128.2 -6.9%

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions (with the Mikron Machining and Mikron Tool divisions) are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in Germany, Lithuania, Singapore, China and the USA. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400.

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

