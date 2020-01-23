Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 607000 ISIN: DE0006070006 Ticker-Symbol: HOT 
Xetra
22.01.20
17:35 Uhr
118,10 Euro
-2,30
-1,91 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,40
118,30
22.01.
112,10
112,40
07:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIMIC
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED21,600+1,89 %
HOCHTIEF AG118,10-1,91 %