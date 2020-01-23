

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell than initially estimated in November, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 90.8 in November from 91.6 in October. According to initial estimate, the reading was 90.9.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 94.7 in November from 95.3 in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 95.1.



The lagging index rose to 104.4 in November from 103.8 in the prior month. The initial estimate was 104.2.



