BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 23 January 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 174,663,887 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 23 January 2020, the Company held 18,347,955 ordinary shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 174,663,887 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Contact:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date: 23 January 2020