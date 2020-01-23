THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

Arix Bioscience plc

Autolus announces pricing of public offering

LONDON, 23 January 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) ("Autolus"), announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering in the United States of 7,250,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 7,250,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $11.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $80.0 million (£60.9 million[1]). All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Autolus. Autolus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Following the offering, Arix retains a stake of 6.5% in Autolus (amounting to 3,369,866 ordinary shares), which was valued at £32.0 million at close of business on 22 January 2020. Dr Joe Anderson, CEO of Arix, continues to serve on the Autolus board of directors.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 22, 2020, and a final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at +1 866 803 9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 877 821 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

Forward looking statements:

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the portfolio companies of Arix Bioscience plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. For more information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com.

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

[1] At exchange rate on 22 January 2020