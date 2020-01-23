Biotalys announces collaboration with Chrysal to evaluate potential of biofungicide in flowers

GHENT, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys NV, a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrols, today announces a collaboration with Chrysal to protect flowers against fungal diseases and preserve their beauty using its new generation biofungicide. The study will be conducted at Chrysal in The Netherlands and will focus on post-harvest fungal protection for cut flowers.



Chrysal is a driving force in the flower industry and worldwide market leader in flower food to protect the beauty of flowers to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 90 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an ongoing search for sustainable solutions, they have a strong focus on reducing waste at every stage in the horticultural chain, through their products, advice and protocols.

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, commented: "We are very pleased to partner with Chrysal, the world leader in flower foods, as we continue to develop our pipeline of safe and effective protein-based biocontrols to address the need for more sustainable agricultural practices. The goal of this collaboration is to evaluate the potential of our biofungicide to protect cut flowers against fungal diseases after harvest. If successful, it will provide proof of the unique potential and broad applicability of our biocontrols platform, including its use in flowers."

Peter Vriends, CEO of Chrysal added: "We are very excited about this collaboration with Biotalys as it fits our strategic goal to offer sustainable solutions globally. Novel technologies, such as developed by Biotalys, perfectly fit the need of our customers as well as the growing desire of consumers to enjoy flowers that are grown with respect for our planet. We look forward to working together and to developing novel high value solutions for our end users in the sector."

About Biotalys

Biotalys is a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrol solutions, shaping the future of sustainable and safe food supply.

Based on its ground-breaking technology platform, the Company has developed a broad pipeline of effective and safe products with novel modes of action, addressing key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate.

Biotalys' unique protein-based biocontrols combine the high-performance characteristics of chemicals with the clean safety profile of biologicals, making them ideal crop protection agents for both pre- and post-harvest applications. The Company is on track to launch its first biofungicide in the US in 2022, followed by global market introductions.

Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB.

About Chrysal

Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower food. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal offers the best solutions to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 90 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to exceed our customers' needs - today and tomorrow.

Chrysal is present in countries that are of major importance in the flower and plant industry, either because of their grower areas (South America, Africa, Asia) or because of their market position in trade and retail (Western Europe, USA and Japan). With operations and close cooperations in 14 countries and production facilities in 5 countries.