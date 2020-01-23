DJ Polymetal: Q4 and full year 2019 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q4 and full year 2019 production results 23-Jan-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 23 January 2020 Polymetal International plc Q4 and full year 2019 production results Polymetal International plc reports strong production results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. "A strong Q4 allowed Polymetal to exceed both original and updated guidance for the eighth year in a row. Robust production and positive gold price dynamics drove strong free cash flow generation", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "Stable operating performance should ensure steady and significant dividend flow while planned progress with execution of Nezhda and POX-2 projects will enable us to resume production growth in 2022". HIGHLIGHTS ? The Company's FY2019 gold equivalent ("GE") production amounted to 1,614 Koz, an increase of 3% over 2018 and 4% above the original production guidance of 1.55 Moz. A strong contribution from Kyzyl more than compensated for disposals against the backdrop of stable results from the rest of the portfolio. Production from continuing operations grew by 14% year-on-year to 1,609 Koz GE. ? Safety performance in 2019 deteriorated both in terms of frequency of lost-time injuries and the number of fatalities. Management expects the Board to consider and approve significant safety-related changes to the remuneration structure for all levels of the Company management together with a comprehensive action plan focused on impacting the behavior and attitudes of the employees. Our goal remains zero fatalities. ? Q4 GE output was 383 Koz, 15% below Q4 2018 production from continuing operations, mainly as a result of limited throughput at the POX plant in the reporting quarter due to scheduled downtime which was part of the POX-2 project activities. ? Gold production for the full year was up 8% while silver output contracted by 15% on the back of asset disposals and planned grade decline at Dukat. ? Full-year revenue jumped by 19% to reach US$ 2.2 billion on the back of higher volumes and metal prices. Q4 revenue increased by 1% to US$ 643 million as lower volumes were offset by increasing prices. ? The Company expects full-year costs to be close to the top of the range of its cost guidance of US$ 600-650/GE oz for Total Cash Costs ("TCC") and US$ 800-850/GE oz for All-in Sustaining Cash Costs ("AISC"). The main factors driving this guidance are: stronger Rouble, higher royalties driven by higher metal prices, and higher domestic diesel prices. ? In Q4, Polymetal generated strong free cash flow resulting in Net Debt reduction to US$ 1.48 billion as at the end of 2019. The Company expects Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to be lower than the target level of 1.5x. 2020 OUTLOOK ? The Company reiterates its current production guidance of 1.6 Moz of GE for each of FY2020 and 2021. ? TCC in 2020 is expected to be in the range of US$ 650-700/GE oz while AISC is expected to average US$ 850-900/GE oz. The expected increase over 2019 cost levels is driven by the current appreciation of the Russian rouble and increased domestic diesel fuel price, as well as increased royalties on the back of continued strong gold and silver price performance. The guidance remains contingent on the Rouble/Dollar exchange rate and Brent oil price. ? Capital expenditures in 2020 are expected to be approximately US$ 475 million. The US$ 50 million increase compared to the previous estimate is driven by accelerated pre-stripping at Nezhda, several environmentally driven investments, as well as stronger Rouble. 3 months ended % 12 months ended % Dec 311, change2 Dec 311, change2 2019 2018 2019 2018 Waste 39.7 32.2 +23% 158.6 126.7 +25% mined, Mt Underground 25.6 33.2 -23% 105.8 130.0 -19% development , km Ore mined, 4.2 3.8 +11% 17.2 14.0 +23% Mt Open-pit 3.1 2.6 +19% 13.0 9.3 +40% Underground 1.1 1.1 -6% 4.2 4.7 -10% Ore 3.5 3.7 -6% 15.0 15.2 -1% processed, Mt Production Gold, Koz 312 414 -25% 1,316 1,216 +8% Silver, Moz 5.2 5.9 -11% 21.6 25.3 -15% Copper, Kt 0.5 1.3 -66% 2.5 3.9 -37% Gold 383 497 -23% 1,614 1,562 +3% equivalent, Koz3 Sales Gold, Koz 374 432 -13% 1,366 1,198 +14% Silver, Moz 5.7 8.3 -31% 22.1 25.7 -14% Copper, Kt 0.8 1.4 -42% 2.8 3.3 -15% Revenue, 643 634 +1% 2,245 1,882 +19% US$m4 Net debt, 1,479 1,702 -13% 1,479 1,518 -3% US$m5 Safety LTIFR6 0.18 0 NA 0.19 0.09 +111% Fatalities 0 0 NA 2 1 +100% Notes: (1) Including discontinued operations. (2) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (3) Based on 1:80 Ag/Au, 5:1 Cu/Au, 2:1 Pb/Au and 2:1 Zn/Au conversion ratios. (4) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (5) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 September 2019 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2018 (for the twelve months period). (6) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. PRODUCTION BY MINE 3 months % 12 months % ended Dec 31, change ended Dec 31, change 2019 2018 2019 2018 GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 90 86 +4% 343 96 257% Dukat 70 75 -7% 302 306 -1% Albazino-Amursk 30 67 -55% 241 308 -22% Omolon 57 58 -3% 205 195 5% Varvara 35 39 -9% 149 142 5% Mayskoye 52 70 -25% 129 117 10% Svetloye 27 23 14% 134 136 -1% Voro 22 29 -23% 107 107 -1% TOTAL 383 448 -15% 1,609 1,407 +14% (continuing operations) Okhotsk - 35 NA - 104 NA Kapan - 13 NA 5 51 -90% TOTAL 383 497 -23% 1,614 1,562 +3% (including discontinued operations) Notes: (1) Based on 1:80 Ag/Au, 5:1 Cu/Au and 2:1 Zn/Au conversion ratios. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST The company will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 23 January 2020 at 11:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time). KYZYL 3 months ended % 12 months ended % Dec 31, chang Dec 31, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Waste mined, 17.6 16.1 +9% 67.5 60.9 +11% Mt Ore mined 440 416 +6% 2,000 1,249 +60% (open-pit), Kt Gold grade, 7.4 5.5 +33% g/t PROCESSING Ore 510 478 +7% 2,000 914 +119% processed, Kt Gold grade, 7.6 6.6 +16% 7.1 5.7 +26% g/t Gold 88.0% 85.5% +3% 87.8% 81.5% +8% recovery Concentrate 35 34 +3% 125 56 +124% produced, Kt Concentrate 98.6 79.4 +24% 100.8 74.8 +35% gold grade, g/t Gold in 110.3 86.4 +28% 403.6 133.6 +202% concentrate, Koz1 Concentrate 13.5 40.0 -66% 67.6 45.4 +49% shipped, Kt Payable gold 28.0 79.3 -65% 155.0 89.3 +74% shipped, Koz Amursk POX Concentrate 16 2 NM 52 2 NM processed, Kt Gold grade, 134.1 127.0 +6% 128.1 127.0 +1% g/t Gold 91.4% 95.5% -4% 92.4% 95.5% -3% recovery Gold 62.0 7.0 NM 188.4 7.0 NM produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 90.0 86.3 +4% 343.5 96.3 +257% Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. In Q4 and FY2019, Kyzyl outperformed budget on throughput, grade and production. Management expects the average grade to decrease to open-pit reserve average in 2020 as the mining will shift to deeper levels with more uniform distribution of gold in ore. Concentrator throughput reached the nameplate capacity of 2 Mtpa vs 1.8 Mtpa design capacity. The Company intends to push the throughput further to 2.1 Mtpa level by H2 2020. The recovery rates at Amursk POX remained stable quarter-on-quarter though it decreased in comparison with the previous year as starting from Q3 the Company increased the share of gold contained in low-carbon concentrate processed at Amursk POX in response to noticeable tightening of markets in China. In the reporting quarter, Polymetal completed a FS-level technical study to re-optimize the open pit and updated Ore Reserves estimate. The new estimate comprises 8.5 Moz of gold at an average grade of 6.3 g/t. This represents 1.5 Moz increase in gold contained in comparison with the reserves as at the end of 2018, mostly in open pit. Total life of mine extended by eight years to 2047 with open-pit mining ending in 2031. DUKAT OPERATIONS 3 months ended Dec % 12 months ended % 31, chang Dec 31, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Underground 14.5 15.0 -3% 59.5 59.6 -0% development, km Ore mined, 620 595 +4% 2,515 2,426 +4% Kt Grade Gold, g/t 0.6 0.5 +12% Silver, g/t 278 286 -3% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore 523 500 +5% 2,058 1,995 +3% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 0.4 0.5 -16% 0.5 0.5 -8% Silver, g/t 266 288 -8% 285 297 -4% Recovery1 Gold 83.8% 86.7% -3% 85.6% 86.7% -1% Silver 84.6% 88.0% -4% 86.3% 88.2% -2% Production Gold, Koz 5.8 7.0 -18% 27.4 29.5 -7% Silver, Moz 3.7 4.0 -8% 15.8 16.4 -4% Lunnoye plant Ore 113 116 -2% 461 463 -0% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 1.4 1.5 -7% 1.4 1.3 +5% Silver, g/t 251 318 -21% 256 327 -22% Recovery1 Gold 83.9% 84.2% -0% 86.7% 85.1% +2% Silver 92.9% 91.7% +1% 91.8% 91.3% +1% Production Gold, Koz 4.0 4.6 -12% 18.0 16.7 +8% Silver, Moz 0.8 1.1 -24% 3.5 4.4 -20% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 9.8 11.5 -15% 45.4 46.2 -2% Silver, Moz 4.5 5.1 -11% 19.3 20.8 -7% Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory. At Dukat, quarterly silver and gold production were down 11% and 15% year-on-year respectively. The decline was primarily driven by the Omsukchan concentrator processing larger volumes of lower-grade ore as well as a fall in recoveries due to processing of material from Goltsovoye crown pillars. Mining at Goltsovoye was completed and the operation has been transferred to care and maintenance. Grades at Lunnoye plant also decreased in line with the budget on the back of depletion of higher-grade Zone 9. ALBAZINO-AMURSK 3 months ended Dec % 12 months ended % 31, chang Dec 31, chang e e 2019 2018 2019 2018 MINING Waste mined, 4.5 5.4 -17% 21.2 21.3 -1% Mt Underground 3.1 2.3 +32% 10.8 9.2 +17% development, Km Ore mined, 536 412 +30% 2,133 1,784 +20% Kt Open-pit 370 317 +17% 1,555 1,379 +13% Underground 166 95 +74% 578 405 +43% Gold grade, 4.0 5.2 -22% g/t Open-pit 3.9 5.2 -25% Underground 4.4 5.0 -12% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore 433 432 +0% 1,736 1,724 +1% processed, Kt Gold grade, 5.1 5.6 -9% 4.6 5.3 -13% g/t Gold 88.4% 86.2% +3% 86.6% 85.7% +1% recovery1 Concentrate 37.9 37.4 +1% 143.9 143.1 +1% produced, Kt Concentrate 50.8 55.2 -8% 47.7 54.5 -12% gold grade, g/t Gold in 61.8 66.4 -7% 220.8 250.7 -12% concentrate, Koz2 Amursk POX Concentrate 24 39 -38% 159 170 -6% processed, Kt Gold grade, 55.5 55.2 +0% 51.2 56.9 -10% g/t Gold 96.5% 96.2% +0% 95.4% 96.7% -1% recovery Gold 30.0 67.5 -55% 241.1 307.9 -22% produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 30.0 67.5 -55% 241.1 307.9 -22% Notes: (1) To concentrate (2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after dore production at the Amursk POX At Albazino, FY2019 performance was affected by processing of lower grade ore from Ekaterina-1 open pit. As a result, both quarterly and yearly gold in concentrate volumes were down 7% and 12%, respectively. Mining at Ekaterina-1 was completed in August and the increased volume of underground ore from Ekaterina-2 positively contributed to quarter-on-quarter grade dynamics. The recovery rate increased in Q4 year-on-year as processing of near-surface partial oxidized ore from Ekaterina-2 pit ended. The total gold output for the full year amounted to 241 Koz, a 22% decline year-on-year. Apart from decrease in production from Albazino concentrate, this was driven by lower volumes of third-party feed processed at the POX

