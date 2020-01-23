Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Director Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited (person closely associated with Mr. Robert (Bob) Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific).
On 21 January 2020, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a person closely associated with Robert Stan, acquired 8,000 shares ("Shares") at a price of 183.00p per share.
The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited and persons closely associated is 265,265 Shares, representing 0.15%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Spruce Bluff Resources Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
PCA of Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
183.00p 8,000
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
8,000
183.00p
e.
Date of the transaction
21 January 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.
