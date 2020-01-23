Wirecard and UZE Mobility Partner to Launch Innovative Services in e-mobility

UZE Mobility offers an electric vehicle fleet which can be used for a variety of e-mobility solutions

Wirecard is the preferred payment partner for the UZE Mobility marketplace

Partnership further supports 2020 megatrend of New Mobility

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology and UZE Mobility, open innovation platform for e-mobility services, have entered into a strategic partnership. The companies will join forces, combining their payment and geolocation technology to launch innovative services in e-mobility and further driving the megatrend New Mobility and Commerce on the Move.

In 2019, UZE Mobility started to provide cities with a fleet of multi-purpose carsharing vehicles and will scale in 2020 with so-called Digital Kits. These are digital advertising displays that are placed on each vehicle type and managed via the UZE Mobility platform. When in use, the vehicles safely capture geolocation data, which can be used by public and private entities in the creation of electronic maps, geotagging, and other uses in the field of mobility. This service is free for users, who contribute to the UZE Mobility marketplace with data collected only from the vehicle's location and surroundings.

Simultaneously, the vehicles offer a one of a kind advertising space. This form of digital advertising gives businesses the opportunity to promote their products and services in precise demographic areas to reach a desired target market. For example, a retailer can advertise the opening of a new store branch on a vehicle travelling in the respective neighborhood. According to a 2019 report by Zenith Media, out-of-home advertising (OOH) expenditure is steadily increasing on a yearly basis, globally: in 2018, the global spend topped USD 38.5 billion, with that figure expected to hit USD 42.2 billion by 2021. As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will be the preferred payment partner for transactions carried out on the UZE marketplace.

"We are delighted to partner with Wirecard as we forge the path towards the future of mobility," commented Sebastian Thelen, Co-Founder and CIO at UZE Mobility.

Alexander Jablovski, CEO and Co-Founder at UZE Mobility, said, "In Wirecard, we have found the technology partner with whom we are leveraging the enormous potential of mobility data that is still largely untapped today in order to open up new markets. I am very glad to partner with one of the most innovative companies in its field."

"In 2020, we expect the Commerce on the Move trend to gain momentum and bring even more innovative, ground-breaking ideas to the mobility market," added Stephan Ritzenhoff, Principal Manager Strategic Alliances at Wirecard. "For this reason, we are proud to cooperate with UZE Mobility, true innovators in the field of e-mobility. We look forward to working with UZE Mobility and making the future of mobility happen today."

The UZE Ads Kits have received their road approval and successfully passed the proof of concept stage. By 2020, UZE Mobility aims to bring between 500 and 1,000 of these systems onto the roads in the DACH region. In addition, UZE Mobility is currently adding further display providers to its Mobility Digital out-of-home platform. UZE Mobility plans to scale accordingly in Europe and internationally in 2020. In addition, metropolitan areas such as Mexico City and San Francisco have expressed interest in the data platform and advertising systems of the company.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About UZE Mobility:

The rapidly growing start-up company UZE Mobility is represented in Dubai, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Munich and Aachen. The agile team of experts is building the Internet of Streets. For this purpose, telematics boxes are installed in as many vehicles as possible worldwide. These collect anonymous journey, vehicle and environmental data via intelligent sensor technology and feed this into the Internet of Streets. UZE Mobility brings together experts from the fields of digitalization, blockchain, hardware development and fleet management with a long-standing international background and a network of global partners.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

UZE Mobility media contact:

UZE Mobility GmbH

Christian Fischer

Tel.: +49(0)173-8421-524

Email: christian@uze-mobility.com