

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported that its total revenue for the Group grew by 16 percent and by 17 percent in constant currency for the year ended 31 December 2019. Excluding the effect of recent acquisitions, organic revenue grew by 3 percent and by 4 percent in constant currency.



The Board stated that it remains comfortable with the upper end of current market expectations for the 2019 financial year.



Computacenter plc will publish its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 12 March 2020.



