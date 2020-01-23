Anzeige
WKN: A14UH1 ISIN: SE0007075056 Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB 
Stuttgart
23.01.20
09:27 Uhr
12,620 Euro
+1,280
+11,29 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2020 | 08:41
84 Leser
Eolus Vind AB interim report September 1 2019 - November 30 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, January 23rd, 2020

3 Months September 2019 - November 2019

  • Net sales 294.4 (107.8) MSEK.
  • EBIT 52.2 (9.7) MSEK. Profit before tax 37.5 (2.1) MSEK. Net profit 42.1 (1.0) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.69 (0.04) SEK.
  • During the three month period 43 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 163.4 (0) MW.
  • During the three month period the equivalent of 43 (1.0) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 163.4 (2.0) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 687 (410) MW under asset management.
  • In November 2019, wind farm Kråktorpet (163 MW) was completed and handed over to customer. Eolus will provide technical and administrative services for the wind farm.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • In December 2019, Aquila Capital acquired all shares in Øyfjellet Wind AS, that holds the rights to establish wind farm Øyfjellet with a capacity of 400 MW. Eolus will handle the construction management of the wind farm on behalf of the customer.

Dividend and Annual General Meeting

  • The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm, Sweden, Saturday January 25, 2020. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share.

Project portfolio

  • The interim report contains updated information about Eolus project portfolio.
Financial summaryQ1Q1Full year
Sep 2019Sep 2018Sep 2018
-Nov 2019-Nov 2018-Aug 2019
Net sales, MSEK294,4107,82 031,9
EBIT, MSEK52,29,7118,3
Profit before tax, MSEK37,52,1116,0
Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK26,13,6-24,9
Net profit, MSEK42,11,0132,8
Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK1,690,045,33
Equity per share, SEK37,3531,9035,65
Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK-251,5-303,2566,6
Total assets, MSEK1 841,01 541,52 057,8
Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK542,9-30,7800,1
Signed customer contracts, MSEK5 302,64 418,31 348,9
No of turbines taken into operation, amount43,00,031,0
No of turbines handed over to customers, amount43,01,034,0
Turbines taken into operation, MW163,40,0115,2
Turbines handed over to customers, MW163,42,0120,0
Managed turbines, MW687410524
Equity/assets ratio, %50,651,743,2
Return on equity after tax, %20,225,715,6

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 23rd, 2020, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 17 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • Eolus - Extract of Q1 report 2019-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a603cbb3-ba3e-4ed7-876e-c7c2d23c63e5)
