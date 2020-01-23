Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES ORDER FROM LARGE ENERGY COMPANY

Stockholm, Sweden, January 23, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has received an order from BP plc, one of the world's largest energy companies. The initial order is SEK 1 million in software and product revenue.

"With orders from BP, Shell, ENI and Chevron in the past 3 months Hoylu now has a unique opportunity to expand its business in the large energy sector globally", says Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu's software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (08:30) CET on January 23, 2020.