

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group revenue declined 4 percent from last year, while underlying revenue increased 1 percent, in line with expectations.



The company's fiscal 2020 Group outlook is unchanged and in line with market expectations. Group revenues are expected to be broadly stable on an underlying basis and the cash operating income margin is expected to exceed the adjusted operating margin, which is expected to be around 10 percent.



In its trading update, the company noted that first-quarter Business to Business or B2B revenues, which accounts for 52 percent of total revenues, declined 8 percent on a reported basis, reflecting disposals, notably of Genscape, the Energy Information business that was sold in November 2019. However, B2B revenues grew 1 percent on an underlying basis.



Insurance Risk or RMS underlying revenue growth was 3 percent, while Property Information revenue fell 2 percent.



Consumer Media revenue grew 2 percent on a r3eported and underlying basis.



Further, the company said the UK Competition and Markets Authority or CMA, as well as Ofcom, are in the process of reviewing the acquisition of the 'i'. Consequently, the business is currently being operated and managed independently.



Daily Mail is scheduled to release half year results on May 28.



