UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Financial Statements for the year 2019

UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 30 January 2019 at 13:15 EET.
Later in the afternoon, Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.
Webcast and conference call details:
The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.comor through this link.
Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.
The presentation is available at www.upm.comfor 12 months after the call.
Conference call title: Financial Statement Release for the year 2019
For more information, please contact:
UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10,5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
