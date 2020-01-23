Incap Corporation:: Incap appoints new Managing Director to AWS Group



Incap Corporation

Press release on 23 January 2020

Incap appoints new Managing Director to AWS Group

Following the Incap's acquisition of AWS Electronics, Incap Corporation has made new

appointment in its team as of today.

The company has decided to promote Jamie Maughan to the Managing Director of AWS Group in U.K. Jamie Maughan has 13 years of experience in AWS Group as a Group Operations Director at company's factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Miroslav Michalik will continue to hold the Plant Director position in AWS Slovakia.

Incap is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. From today, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Hong Kong, U.K. and Slovakia. The company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Limited since 1997. Additional information may be found at: www.incapcorp.com.

AWS is part of Incap Corporation and has its own production facilities in Newcastle-under-Lyme, U.K. and in Namestovo, Slovakia. AWS focuses on high complexity EMS services principally in the industrial controls, medical, automotive, aerospace, scientific instrumentation and controls sectors. Additional information may be found at: www.awselectronicsgroup.com.

Photo, Jamie Maughan: https://photos.app.goo.gl/vxQswBEM8wHqLTTu8



INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO at Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

