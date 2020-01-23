Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634811 ISIN: GB0006928617 Ticker-Symbol: U1B 
Frankfurt
23.01.20
09:15 Uhr
14,980 Euro
+0,230
+1,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,890
15,630
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITE
UNITE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITE GROUP PLC14,980+1,56 %