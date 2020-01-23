

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc. (UTG.L), a provider of student accommodation, announced Thursday that it has received resolution to grant planning permission for its 416-bed student accommodation development in Bristol city centre.



The company will be converting the former Georgian hospital building into 62 rented residential homes.



The site occupies a prime location in Bristol city centre. The deliveries are expected for the start of the 2021/22 academic year.



Unite said it is in advanced discussions with the University of Bristol for a long-term nomination agreement on the scheme.



The talks are part of a wider University Partnership discussion with the University of Bristol covering around 3,000 beds.



