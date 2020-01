Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) publishes a review of European CMBS issuance and discusses upcoming trends in issuance, liquidity, and the property markets in 2020.

KBRA is also pleased to introduce its KBRA Comparative Analytical Tool (KCAT) for European CMBS transactions. KCAT is a database that includes all publicly rated European CMBS transactions, beginning with KBRA's first rated European CMBS (Salus ELOC No. 33) and will be updated on a periodic basis.

To access the full report, click here

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com

European CMBS KCAT

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005106/en/

Contacts:

Analytical:

Matthew Horner, Director, CMBS

+353 1 588 1240

mhorner@kbra.com



John Hogan, Senior Director, Ratings Legal

+44 20 8148 1040

jhogan@kbra.com



Larry Kay, Senior Director, CMBS Surveillance

+1 (646) 731-2452

lkay@kbra.com



Yee Cent Wong, Senior Managing Director, CMBS

+1 (646) 731-2374

ywong@kbra.com



Business Development:

Mauricio Noé, Senior Managing Director, Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mnoe@kbra.com