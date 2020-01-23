Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Worth USD 119.00 Billion by 2026 at 8.0% CAGR; High Demand for Compact Products to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Profiled are Dainippon Screen Group, Applied Materials, Inc., Canon Machinery Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, ASML, Lam Research Corporation, ASM International, KLA Corporation & more

PUNE, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is projected to reach USD 119.00 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. It is expected to gain impetus from the launch of advanced process technologies and products for end use industries. Nowadays, integration of semiconductors is becoming a very common factor on account of the rising innovations in products, namely, wearables, smart homes, smart devices, medical devices, and vehicles. It would also augment market growth. This information is published in a recent report, titled, "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment), By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Application (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," by Fortune Business Insights. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 64.55 billion in 2018.

What Does the Report Contain?

Elaborate information about the developments taking place in the industry, such as strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, contracts, and new product launches.

List of the emerging and niche applications of the equipment.

Extensive analysis of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market trends, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Integration of Semiconductors to Propel Market Growth

The market is set to expand in the coming years owing to the increasing usage of semiconductors in the electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles. In today's technology-driven world, semiconductors are often integrated into a single chip for hassle-free usage in smart homes, medical devices, wearables, smart devices, and others. It is occurring as the consumers are rapidly inclining towards compact sized products across the world. All these factors are anticipated to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

3D Segment to Dominate: Ongoing Technological Advancement Will Accelerate Growth

By dimension, the market is divided into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. Amongst these, the 3D segment is expected to dominate the market fueled by persistent technological advancement. Moreover, enhancement of the performance of 3D integrated circuits (IC) would contribute to growth. Also, the 3D ICs are being designed in such a way that they would be able to overcome the obstacles associated with conventional geometrical scaling. The 2.5D segment had held a market share of 39.7% in 2018.

AsiaPacific to Lead Stoked by the Presence of Many Renowned Manufacturers

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Out of these, Asia Pacific had generated USD 34.38 billion semiconductor manufacturing machines market revenue in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominant position in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of several industry giants in Taiwan and China. The International Trade Administration, for instance, stated that emerging countries, such as Korea and Japan, stood in the top positions in terms of exportation of semiconductor equipment in 2016.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably owing to the participation of the European Union (EU) in the World Trade Organization Information Technology Agreement (WTO ITA). As per one of our leading analysts, "Numerous institutes and organizations present in the nanoelectronics ecosystem in this region have proposed to invest huge sums by joining hands with the EU for upsurging the worldwide revenue up to USD 224 billion per year." It would also drive the market growth in this region. Apart from that, in North America, there is stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. Hence, the region is projected to hold a significant share.

Nanometrics Teams Up with Rudolph While Plasma & CNF Agree to Develop ALE

The market consists of multiple companies that are focusing on joining hands with other reputed organizations to create new products and gain maximum semiconductor manufacturing system market share. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2019 : Nanometrics Incorporated, a provider of novel software analytics and process control metrology, headquartered in Arizona , announced that it has signed an agreement with Rudolph Technologies, Inc., an American semiconductor company. The main aim of this agreement is to develop a premier semiconductor process control company.

: Nanometrics Incorporated, a provider of novel software analytics and process control metrology, headquartered in , announced that it has signed an agreement with Rudolph Technologies, Inc., an American semiconductor company. The main aim of this agreement is to develop a premier semiconductor process control company. October 2019 : Plasma-Therm LLC and Cornell NanoScale Science and Technology Facility (CNF) declared that they are jointly developing a state-of-the-art atomic layer etching (ALE). It is meant for nanoscale device fabrication.

List of the most prominent companies operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. They are as follows:

Dainippon Screen Group

Applied Materials, Inc.

Canon Machinery Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

ASML

Lam Research Corporation

ASM International

KLA Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Other key market players

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Equipment Type (Value)



Front-end Equipment





Silicon Wafer Manufacturing







Wafer Processing Equipment





Back-end Equipment





Testing Equipment







Assembling & Packaging Equipment



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Dimension (Value)



2D





2.5D





3D



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Application (Value)



Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry





Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing





Test Home



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region (Value)



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

and



Latin America

