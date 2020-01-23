IZON network to deliver Bloomberg's Top Business News Digital Video Content

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Digital Media Network (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the signing of a content license agreement with Bloomberg Media Distribution. Bloomberg Media's digital videos will be available on the IZON Digital Media Network daily. The content will be focused around what IZON audiences consume the most: Sports, Travel, Business and Finance information and news through its digital out-of-home (DOOH) network.

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events.

IZON Digital Media Network is a proprietary media & entertainment platform for premium & niche marketplaces which targets premium captive digital out-of-home audiences. There is significant demand for access to high end consumers by National brands & Advertisers. IZON focuses its efforts within the Digital Out-of-Home vertical where an expanding premium user base already exists for the longest dwell times and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network including golf and premium transportation. Due to IZON's offering this drives the greatest amount of margin and topline revenue from National Brands & Advertisers. IZON drives engagement through current and emerging DOOH channels, beginning with golf cart fleets through IZON Golf GPS tablets and will be expanding to luxury vehicles, websites, apps and connected TV.

"We are humbled to have the opportunity to work with such a global leader like Bloomberg Media. Through our IZON Reach Platform we will be directly integrating advertising that will be placed before and after every Bloomberg news video. As we continue to roll out more and more screens across the US, this gives Bloomberg Media even greater distribution as well." said Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON. "This agreement will also allow our agreement with Bloomberg Media to expand into our IZON Rideshare and IZON Venue plans in the future. We are looking forward to a very long and fruitful relationship for years to come."

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. It's first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of rideshare cars, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

