DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance Tele Columbus AG: PYUR Products available in mobilcom-debitel Shops 2020-01-23 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE New Marketing Cooperation *PYUR Products available in mobilcom-debitel Shops* - Distribution launch of PYUR products in 550 mobilcom-debitel shops - Sensible expansion of mobilcom-debitel's IP fixed-line offering - Top shop locations to reach new customer groups Berlin / Oberkrämer 23 January 2020. Tele Columbus AG and mobilcom-debitel Shop GmbH, a subsidiary of freenet AG, concluded a cooperation for distributing fixed-line internet products. As of February, the fibre-based internet products of PYUR, the brand of Tele Columbus AG, will be part of the portfolio in the more than 550 mobilcom-debitel shops and franchise partners. The internet products of PYUR differentiate themselves by means of fair terms and conditions and a transparent tariff structure. For the more than 550 mobilcom-debitel shops, these are ideal preconditions for a successful distribution. As part of this cooperation the brand PYUR will be extensively marketed in the mobilcom-debitel shops. The distribution agreement resembles a significant increase in reach for the Tele Columbus brand PYUR. Moreover it offers the chance to get into touch with new customer groups. Beyond the own-branded PYUR retail shops, which are in close proximity to the connected homes, the cooperation with mobilcom-debitel will now allow for a distribution in heavily frequented high-street locations. The cooperation is centred on the distribution of fibre-based internet products as well as the popular Surf & Phone + HDTV bundles of PYUR with integrated Telephony and TV services which will also be available in the shops of mobilcom-debitel. Jochen Otterbach, Managing Director of mobilcom-debitel Shop GmbH states: "The products of the Tele Columbus brand PYUR represent an attractive add-on to our current offering. In light of our strategy to offer service-oriented and provider-independent advice to our customers, we deem the clear and simple IP fixed-line tariff portfolio of PYUR to have good potential to be adopted." "The marketing partnership between the Tele Columbus brand PYUR and mobilcom-debitel represents a milestone for us", highlights Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) of Tele Columbus AG. "We reach new customer groups across our footprint nationwide. In this way, customers now have the possibility to choose from the best available offering in terms of internet and home entertainment also in the shops of mobilcom-debitel." About us Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PYUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange. Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact: Silke Bernhardt Director Corporate Communications Phone +49 (30) 3388 4177 Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999 presse@telecolumbus.de www.telecolumbus.com 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. January 23, 2020