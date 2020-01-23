Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TCAG17 ISIN: DE000TCAG172 Ticker-Symbol: TC1 
Xetra
23.01.20
12:30 Uhr
3,026 Euro
+0,096
+3,28 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,050
3,056
12:47
3,054
3,060
12:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELE COLUMBUS
TELE COLUMBUS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELE COLUMBUS AG3,026+3,28 %