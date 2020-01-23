Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1MMCR ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6 Ticker-Symbol: H9O1 
Tradegate
23.01.20
12:45 Uhr
18,850 Euro
+7,400
+64,63 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANOPTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANOPTICS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,850
18,900
12:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANOPTICS
HUMANOPTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMANOPTICS AG18,850+64,63 %