DGAP-News: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous HumanOptics AG: Artificial iris from HumanOptics receives US health insurance approval 2020-01-23 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Artificial iris from HumanOptics receives US health insurance approval* *Important step towards expanding market position* Erlangen, 23 January 2020 - HumanOptics AG has received health insurance approval for its artificial iris CUSTOM_FLEX_(R) Artificial_Iris_ in the USA. The specialist for high-quality eye surgery implants is thus further improving its position in this important market. Approval by the state Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a reimbursable medical product ensures that costs are covered by health insurance and is an important prerequisite for patients to decide in favor of treatment. With CUSTOM_FLEX_(R) Artificial_Iris_, HumanOptics is currently the only company whose artificial iris has been approved for the US market by the FDA, and thus already has an important unique selling point. As a result of the additional health insurance approval now granted retroactively to January 1, 2020, significantly more patients in the USA will in future have access to this unique therapy. CUSTOM_FLEX_(R) Artificial_Iris_ is used for patients who have partially or completely lost their iris due to an accident or who have no or uncomplete iris from birth. Such a defect is very stressful in everyday social life, leads to complaints such as severe light sensitivity or loss of vision and increases the risk of other eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataract. The high-quality implant replaces the completely or partially missing or damaged iris. Each CUSTOM_FLEX_(R) Artificial_Iris_ is individually manufactured by HumanOptics after the original appearance of the patient's iris. It consists of a flexible silicone material which is inserted into the eye in a well-tolerated manner by means of a small incision technique. This both medically and aesthetically high-quality restoration guarantees a very high degree of patient satisfaction. *Company profile:* HumanOptics AG (www.humanoptics.com) specialises in the development, production and sale of high-quality implants and accessories for eye surgery and stands for the highest quality and innovative strength in this segment. The most important products are intraocular lenses (IOL) for the treatment of cataracts and various forms of ametropia as well as artificial irises. In addition, the company offers the operating ophthalmologists accessories and complementary products as well as comprehensive consulting services. The shares of HumanOptics AG are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact us:* HumanOptics AG Investor Relations Spardorfer Str. 150 91054 Erlangen Germany Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0 E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HumanOptics AG Spardorfer Str. 150 91054 Erlangen Germany Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60 Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93 E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com Internet: www.humanoptics.de ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8 WKN: A1MMCR Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart EQS News ID: 959455 End of News DGAP News Service 959455 2020-01-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)