DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Product Launch Nanogate: Successful Production Start in the USA 2020-01-23 / 11:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Nanogate: Successful Production Start in the USA* *- *Production of more than 40 new components has begun in Ohio - Implementation of the N-Glaze technology platform in USA completed Göttelborn, Germany, 23 January 2020. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, has in recent months begun the successful serial production of seven orders with more than 40 new components, for five new customers amongst others, at its Mansfield, Ohio, location in the USA. At the same time, Nanogate has successfully completed development of the N-Glaze technology platform, for which it has already received numerous orders in Europe. Orders in the USA involve the production and coating of plastic components of the highest optical quality for use in car interiors. The N-Glaze technology that is being used, which enables a "Piano Black" look, was introduced to the U.S. in this context. After a challenging ramp-up phase in 2019, these projects are now in full production. Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE, says, "Developing expertise in high-quality surface enhancement is an important element in the expansion of Nanogate's market position in the USA. High-grade plastic components of top optical quality are a well-established feature in new cars. With increasing digitization and the trend towards autonomous driving, demand will continue to increase. As an innovative partner of international corporations, Nanogate will promote the introduction of new components to create value on all levels. We pay special attention to the integration of additional functions into plastics: intelligent surfaces of the highest optical quality are becoming the dominant theme for the design and operation of all kinds of products over the medium and long term." *Contact* Christian Dose Nanogate SE WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH Zum Schacht 3 Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn ir@nanogate.com www.nanogate.com twitter.com/nanogate_se *Nanogate SE * Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India. True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals. 