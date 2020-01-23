Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
23.01.20
11:19 Uhr
18,220 Euro
-0,160
-0,87 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 11:58
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, January 23

23 January 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

Additional Listing

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 120,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The expected admission date is Monday 27 January 2020. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

The Block listing consists of 120,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc

Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com

