23 January 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

Additional Listing

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 120,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The expected admission date is Monday 27 January 2020. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

The Block listing consists of 120,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).

