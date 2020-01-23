Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 11:58
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 22 January 2020 were:

684.07p  Capital only
691.35p  Including current year income
684.07p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
691.35p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 160,000 ordinary shares on 22nd
January 2020, the Company has 77,681,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
2,848,631 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire