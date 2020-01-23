BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 6 December 2019 has been set at 1.313450, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.616430 pence per share (USD dividend 4.75 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 7 February 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 3 January 2020).

23 January 2020



