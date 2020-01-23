

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence rose for the second straight month in January, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index increased to 4.5 in January from 2.5 in December.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 12.0 in January from 11.7 in the preceding month.



Likewise, the measure reflecting past the past personal financial situation rose to 7.4 in December from 7.1 in the prior month.



Household's assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved to minus 0.9 from minus 4.7 in December.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation strengthened to 9.1 in January from 5.0 in the prior month.



The consumer were less negative toward the big purchases in January as the index rose to minus 5.4 from minus 6.6 in the previous month.



