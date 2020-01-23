Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.69p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---