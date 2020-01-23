Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 22-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 699.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 718.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 690.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 708.93p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---