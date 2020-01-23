

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence remained unchanged in January, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 58.8 in January.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of the households for the next 12 months increased to 79.5 in January from 77.7 in the preceding month.



Similarly, the general economic situation expectation for the next 12 months rose to 77.4 from 76.5 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, the number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 56.8 from 57.1 a month ago. The probability of saving indicator fell to 21.6 in January from 23.8 in the preceding month.



